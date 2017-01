click to enlarge Courtesy of Humboldt Roller Derby

The tracks at Redwood Acres are getting loud again. Make some noise at the Humboldt Roller Derby Season Opener on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5-9 p.m. at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds ($15, $12 advance, free for kids under 10). The first action of the 10-year anniversary season starts with a shortened expo game at 5 p.m., followed by a full-length bout featuring the North Jetty Bettys vs. the Widow Makers.