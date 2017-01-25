A+E Blog

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Laughing Matters

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 5:30 PM

click to enlarge Chris Riggins
  • Chris Riggins

If your resolutions for 2017 are to reduce stress and be healthy, few things can get you there faster than a good laugh with good friends. There are two events this weekend sure to do the trick, so grab your pals and make a night of it. Come on, get happy.

After taking a hiatus last year, The Redwood Comedy Festival is back Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. at The River Lodge Conference Center ($20, $150 VIP table for four people). Enjoy a night of stand-up comedy, entertainment, food and drinks with top comedians from all over the Pacific Northwest at your service. Headliner Chris Riggins delivers the ha!s along with host "Just" Dave Bressoud and jokesters Benjie Wright, Jesus U. BettaWork, Sarah Lowe, Sharon Birzer and more. Bring cash for the full bar and snack shop to make it a party.

And now for something completely different ... ZOUNDS X! A Decade of Decadence, Redwood Curtain Theatre's annual live radio event, brings the in-zany-ty Saturday, Jan. 28 at Blue Lake Hotel and Casino's Sapphire Palace ($55, $400/table of eight). The actors will have you falling off your seat (the wine and no-host bar also help) with musical parodies, improv, sketch comedy and more. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for hors d'oeuvres and a live auction and raffle, with a catered dinner at 6:15 p.m. and the show at 8 p.m. Audience members will have a chance to buy a line within the script and join the cast onstage as a part of the live fun. Steal the show!

