Black Violin

If you like hip-hop, rock, R&B and bluegrass mixed in with your classical violin, don't miss a night genre-busting music courtesy of Black Violin on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. at the Van Duzer Theatre ($36, $10 HSU students). The stereotype-defying duo is accompanied by a band that features a drummer and turntable whiz DJ SPS.