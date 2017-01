click to enlarge Courtesy of the artists

Horszowski Trio

New York City musicians and Columbia University teachers, Jesse Mills, Raman Ramakrishnan and Rieko Aizawa, better known as the Horszowski Trio, perform selections by Beethoven, Bernstein and Mendelssohn Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Calvary Lutheran Church ($30, $10 seniors, $5 students, free for 8 and under with adult). Presented by the Eureka Chamber Music Series.