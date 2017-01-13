A+E Blog

Friday, January 13, 2017

Hook Up

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 4:00 AM

COURTESY OF HUMBOLDT STEELHEAD DAYS
  • Courtesy of Humboldt Steelhead Days

Not to brag, but during the winter months, Humboldt County's gorgeous coastal rivers boast more steelhead than anywhere else in California. It stands to reason that a three-day event held four years ago in Mad River would spawn the three-month, countywide celebration that is Humboldt Steelhead Days, making its run Jan. 1 through Mar. 21. The festival includes a fishing and photo contest, special access tours (on private, tribal and timber lands), food, fun and family and educational events. Regional happenings kick off this weekend and culminate with an awards celebration and carnival on April 1. We've reeled in some upcoming highlights here:

On Friday, Jan. 13, CalTrout gets the party started at the Eel River Kick Off Party and Opening Reception at River Lodge Conference Center from 5 to 7 p.m. (free).

A week later up north, don't miss the Mad River Kickoff Party on Friday, Jan. 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Mad River Brewing Company and Tap Room. There'll be live music from Cadillac Ranch, games, prizes and an auction.

Dell'Arte International Theatre presents its popular, family-friendly variety show Fish Tales 4 at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Carlo Theatre ($10, $5 for kids 12 and under).

And the Mad River Steelhead Expo on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Mad River Brewing Company and Tap Room and Mad River Business Park (free) is a full day of presentations, casting workshops and seminars, games and activities for the kids.

There are plenty of events happening on the Trinity, Mad and Eel rivers, so keep an eye out in the Journal's calendar and visit www.humboldtsteelheaddays.com for more information.

humboldt