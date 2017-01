click to enlarge Courtesy of the artist

Thad Beckman

Roots and blues singer-songwriter and Humboldt favorite Thad Beckman brings his trio (Danny Montgomery on drums and Gary Davidson on bass) to the Arcata Playhouse on Friday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ($15) for an evening of original music. Beckman and his band also support poet Jerry Martien and guitarist Fred Neighbor on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Playhouse at 8 p.m. ($15).