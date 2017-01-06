How to Sparkle

click to enlarge Spikey Van Dykey

It's a drag saying goodbye to the holidays, isn't it? Thankfully, the sparkly, glitzy fun ain't over yet. Club Triangle presents Gentlemen's Glitter: A Celebration of Burlesque, Boylesque & Drag on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. in Blue Lake Casino's Wave Lounge (free). Sure, it's a Wednesday night, but the 'staches and tassels are twirling for free and let's be real, you haven't settled into that post-holiday schedule yet. Plus, you don't wanna miss world famous drag king and male illusionist Spikey Van Dykey, visiting us all the way from Florida's manhandle.

The shimmering shindig is hosted by Mr. Humboldt himself, John McClurg, and features performances by Va Va Voom, Rag Doll Revue and Club Triangle favorites including Tucker Noir, Hugh Johnson, Demi Fluxx, Ophelia Cox, Jennay SeKwa, Jessica Pow, Britain SpearMe, Jamie Bondage, Fuscia Rae, Jess Dayton-Around and more.

If you're not able to catch Spikey on Wednesday, fear not: The bedazzling bad boy is back at the Jam on Saturday, Jan. 14 for an all-ages show catering to a "PG-13" audience, featuring performers of all ages and hosted by Deanie Babie and Nora Pinephrine, starting at 7 p.m. ($8) and a Masqueerade Ball for 21 and up starting at 10 p.m. ($15, $12 advance - tickets at 1/11 Gentlemen's Glitter show only).

Get out there and keep the party going just a little while longer. Again, Wednesday's show is free drag and burlesque. I don't need to tell you what a treat that is. Tip: Use the cash you saved to make it rain on these deserving performers.