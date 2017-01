click to enlarge The Bee Eaters

The Bee Eaters buzz on stage Jan. 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arcata Playhouse ($20, $17 advance, youth 25 and under $10, free for 12 and under). This benefit concert featuring local fiddler/cellist siblings Tashina and Tristan Clarridge, with Simon Chrisman on hammer dulcimer is a benefit to raise money for a local chap in need.