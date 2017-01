click to enlarge Submitted

Dunes silver bee

Birds do it, dune silver bees do it. Learn everything you've ever wanted to know about the sex life and nesting behavior of the dune silver bee but were afraid to ask at Life Under the Sand: The Story of the Dune Silver Bee presented by Kim McFarland on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center ($5-$10 suggested donation).