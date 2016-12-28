A+E Blog

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Peace out, 2016

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge What are you doin'? - THINKSTOCK
  • Thinkstock
  • What are you doin'?

2017 is nearly here and like Niners fans in August, we're cautiously optimistic. But for Dec. 31, 2016? We're gonna party like it's 1999 — like Prince, Bowie and George would want us to.

Absynth Quartet New Year's Eve party is at the Arcata Theatre Lounge ($18, $14 advance) with doors at 8 p.m. Jenny Scheinman, Lyndsey Battle and Andrea Zvaleko join the boys onstage, and openers Scuber Mountain and Kingfoot get the party started. Champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. (21 and up.) At the Mattole Grange starting at 6 p.m. — a New Year's Eve Square Dance ($10, $6 teens, under 12 free) with Paul Sheldon and the Mattole Mudstompers swinging until 10 p.m., then open mic and DJ music until midnight.

Blue Lake Casino's got the Zion I Crew for its NYE Party from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. in the Sapphire Palace ($30, $25 advance). Catch them and guests Mr. Lif, Xperience (XP), Pure Powers, DJ "M", Gabe Pressure and D'Vinity. Balloons drop at midnight, plus a Champagne toast, confetti cannon and photo booth.

The bass drops at Big Bass New Year's Eve, 8 p.m. at Tip Top Gentleman's Club with Masta Shredda and Grasshoppa ($15). Red Lion Hotel's party starts at 9 p.m. with DJ Pete Meyer, a Champagne toast and party favors (free entry). The Soul Hum New Year's Eve Party at Stone Junction Bar gets funky with Argonaut and DJ J Riggs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. (TBA) with a bubbly toast at midnight. The Miniplex is having an "R.I.P. 2016" NYE Dance Party from 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (free) with DJs Crazy Leggs, Peter Piper and Spaceman Spliff spinning songs by artists who died in 2016. Oy. And Bear River Casino Hotel's Rockabilly New Year's Eve starts at 9 p.m. in the Ballroom and will have complimentary hats, noisemakers and DJ music (free).

In Print This Week: Dec 29, 2016 vol XXVII issue 52
