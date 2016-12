click to enlarge Courtesy of Michael Dayvid and Dominic Romano

You don't have to wait to send 2016 packing. (And why would you?) Dress in full feather and dance the night away with local musicians Michael Dayvid and Dominic Romano at the Pre-New Year's Eve Blues event on Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 8 to 10:30 p.m. at Arcata Core Pilates Studio ($5). There'll be cider and treats for snacking. Bring something to share.