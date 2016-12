click to enlarge Submitted

Humboldt Ice Rink

Baby, it's cold outside. Cold enough to chatter our teeth but not freeze our lagoons. Don't let that dash your Cutting Edge dreams, skaters. Head to the Humboldt Ice Rink in Fortuna's Newburg Park now through Jan. 8 ($12, $8 kids, rental included). See www.humboldticerink.com for the schedule and start carving out those figure eights.