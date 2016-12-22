A Little Holiday Help?

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Not sure if you made the Nice List this year? Fear not. The Season of Giving offers plenty of opportunity to get in good graces. That sweater Aunt Tilda knitted you three Christmases ago that's still keeping the hanger warm? Chuck it into a Goodwill box. Winter coats, new socks and canned goods are all cherished by local organizations that help those in need. Here are a few places to start.

Food For People, which provides food assistance in Humboldt County, has holiday donation bags and drop sites across the county. Visit www.foodforpeople.org for a full list of donation drop sites. They are also in need of holiday hams and turkeys. Donations can be dropped off daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the food bank, 307 W. 14th St. in Eureka, next to the DMV.

The Eureka Rescue Mission is always looking for volunteers to help serve Christmas meals.

If you are interested in ladling out some kindness, give a call at 445-3787. The staff is also looking for gently used items for its thrift store, as well as food for its shelters. If you'd like to donate, call 443-2523.

Light up a kid's face this Christmas morning by making sure he or she is included in Santa's delivery. Drop off new toys for kids in need at Toys for Tots collection boxes placed throughout the community. Find locations or info about toy drives at www.eureka-ca.toysfortots.org.

There are also a number of animal rescue and shelter organizations that need pet food, cat litter, used newspapers, hay, grain, dog-walking volunteers and more. Check out Miranda's Rescue's website at www.mirandasrescue.org/links for a list of local animal rescue groups.