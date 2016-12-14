Holiday Song

click to enlarge

Hark! The herald angels sing and following suit are many talented troubadours right here on earth. Don't miss these local songsters making a joyful noise this Christmas.

A cappella supergroup A Company of Voices presents its holiday repertoire during Winter Song on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at Morris Graves Museum of Art ($10). Holiday work party that night? Catch an encore performance on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship ($10).

Xmas at the SPACE is another opportunity to fill your holiday music stocking. Get warm with the Hot Toddies (Claire Bent, Fiona Gadd-Ryder and Amy Chalfant), an Andrews Sisters-inspired trio ringing in the season with tunes from the 1940s on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at HLOC's Space ($10). Joining the gals are Melissa Hinz and the Tapping Toes, guitarist James Gadd and singers Tristin Roberts and Ty Visenor. Space is limited at the SPACE so come early or reserve your spot by calling 822-3319.

The McKinleyville Community Choir Winter Concert on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at Arcata Playhouse (free, donations) promises a fun evening in an intimate setting where you and yours will be serenaded by a full choir, an ensemble group, solos and duets with accompanying instruments and a cappella songs. Plus, there's an audience sing-along and refreshments to keep the holiday spirit meter on full tilt.