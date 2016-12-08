Sugar Plum Visions and Peppermint Dreams

'Twas the month of December and all through the counties, dance troupes were rehearsing their Claras and mousies. I'll stop right there. In dance circles, December means one thing: Nutcracker time! There are a few festive versions of the classic ballet coming to magical life this month and we're shining our spotlight on one this week as well as on a special holiday adaptation of the classic poem 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, featuring (wait for it) a dancing pumpkin spice latte.
First on the bill is North Coast Dance's The Nutcracker returning to the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. ($25, $12). This ballet has everything: Dancing candy, magical fairies, pompous rats, Tchaikovsky.
Next is Trillium Dance School's annual winter production, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Eureka High School Auditorium ($12-$15 reserved, $10-$13 general). This original holiday ballet has soloists and small group pieces featuring dancing ornaments, pirates, elves, a sassy gingerbread cookie, peppermints, lemon drops, hot cocoa and more. I'm putting on the holiday pounds just reading the cast list.