A+E Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 8, 2016

Fun / Outdoors

Nice Sweater

Posted By and on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 11:02 AM

click to enlarge The crowd of racers putting the "sweat" in "sweater" during Sunday's Ugly Sweater Run. - MARK LARSON
  • Mark Larson
  • The crowd of racers putting the "sweat" in "sweater" during Sunday's Ugly Sweater Run.
Some things are so ugly they're cute. On Sunday, Dec. 4, nearly 300 people leaned into the ugly, donning bright, lumpy, spangly and snowman-festooned pullovers and cardigans for the Ugly Holiday Sweater Fun Run. Starting at the Arcata Plaza, the wild and wooly 1-mile or 5-kilometer race organized by Arcata Main Street benefitted Humboldt Educare. Photographer Mark Larson was right in the fraying fray, snagging shots of the knitted nuttiness. Behold its tacky majesty in his slideshow.
Slideshow
Ugly Sweater Run 2016
Ugly Sweater Run 2016 Ugly Sweater Run 2016 Ugly Sweater Run 2016 Ugly Sweater Run 2016 Ugly Sweater Run 2016 Ugly Sweater Run 2016 Ugly Sweater Run 2016 Ugly Sweater Run 2016

Ugly Sweater Run 2016


By Mark Larson

Click to View 17 slides




  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , ,

Related Locations

Speaking of Ugly Sweater Run. Walk/run, Arcata Main Street

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

More by Mark Larson

Latest in A+E Blog

Art Walks

week by week

In Print This Week: Dec 8, 2016 vol XXVII issue 49
Homeless State University

Digital Edition

guides

© 2016 The North Coast Journal Weekly

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt