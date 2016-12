click to enlarge Thinkstock

Kids can create delicious and fun holiday decorations at Holiday Castles and Graham Cracker Houses on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Arcata Community Center from 10:30 a.m. to noon for ages 4-6 and 1 to 2:30 p.m. for ages 7-10 ($15/$20 non Arcata residents). Meanwhile, parents browse the Holiday Craft Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (free). Sweet deal.