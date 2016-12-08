Bright Lights, Little Cities

click to enlarge Facebook

Holiday time is the Season of Light. As the days grow darker, we turn to the comfort and tradition of Christmas lights, menorahs, yule logs and other symbolic sources to keep peace, love and hope alive in our hearts. Towns throughout Humboldt have their own special ways of making things merry and bright. Catch some sparkle this weekend at these family favorites.

Behold the warm, happy glow of the Al Gray Electric Lighted Parade on Friday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Redwood Village Shopping Center (free). Watch the trucks, tractors, ATVs and other vehicles swathed with lights head from the shopping center to downtown amid the festivities of Fortuna Downtown's Winter Wonderland Open House, happening from 5 to 8 p.m. (free). There you'll find Christmas carolers, refreshments and lots of old-fashioned holiday cheer.

Happy truckers honking out monotone renditions of "Jingle Bells" is one Humboldt County holiday tradition not to be missed. Grab your cocoa or your eggnog latte, bundle up and secure your spot on the curb for the annual KEKA Christmas Truckers Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m., starting at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds (free). The convoy of huge trucks decked out in colorful and creative lights, many with waving and dancing holiday characters, heads down Harris Street to I Street, the to Seventh Street and down Myrtle Avenue. Rain or clear, naughty or nice. Cue the "oohs" and "ahhs."