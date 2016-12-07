A+E Blog

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Dreaming of a Brass Christmas

click to enlarge Jude Carter, 6, of Eureka, played in his fourth TubaChristmas performance, along with his father and grandmother, in front of a crowd of 100 or more at the Gazebo in Old Town Eureka on Saturday, Dec. 3 - MARK LARSON
  • Mark Larson
  • Jude Carter, 6, of Eureka, played in his fourth TubaChristmas performance, along with his father and grandmother, in front of a crowd of 100 or more at the Gazebo in Old Town Eureka on Saturday, Dec. 3

For many, it's not officially Christmas in Humboldt County until you've attended one of the all-brass Tuba Christmas performances, which have been led locally by Fred Tempas since 1988. Santa also showed up for Saturday's 1 p.m. performance at the Gazebo in Old Town Eureka, along with board members of the Redwood Coast Music Festival, who unveiled this year’s poster. The local all-tuba performances are part of an international Tuba Christmas movement started in 1974.

Tuba Christmas 2016

