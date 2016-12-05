Monday, December 5, 2016
Arcata Welcomes Santa
By Mark Larson
on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 5:30 PM
Mark Larson
Julian Gillespie meets the Man in Red.
Under clear skies, the Wonder and Light event on Friday, Dec. 2 attracted a crowd of adults and children to the Arcata Plaza with entertainment, social-awareness messages and a chance to decorate the Christmas tree and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.
