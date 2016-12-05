A+E Blog

Monday, December 5, 2016

Frivolity / Fun / Theater

Arcata Welcomes Santa

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 5:30 PM

click to enlarge Julian Gillespie meets the Man in Red. - MARK LARSON
  • Mark Larson
  • Julian Gillespie meets the Man in Red.

Under clear skies, the Wonder and Light event on Friday, Dec. 2 attracted a crowd of adults and children to the Arcata Plaza with entertainment, social-awareness messages and a chance to decorate the Christmas tree and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Slideshow
Arcata Wonder & Light 2016
New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow

Arcata Wonder & Light 2016

By Mark Larson

Click to View 14 slides


