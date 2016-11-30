O, Little Town

There's something transcendent about a small town decked out in its holiday best, with carolers a-wassailing and brass bands root-a-toot-tooting on street corners as smiling folks window shop and sip hot cocoa. Every year, Humboldt's hometown jewel, the Victorian village of Ferndale, transforms into a type of Bedford Falls, delighting all of us with its timelessness and good cheer. If it's a wonderful holiday life you want this weekend, head to the little town over the bridge.

Hospitality Night Open House on Friday, Dec. 2 sees Main Street merchants staying open late (until 9 p.m.), allowing you to leisurely browse for that perfect gift — and enjoy free beverages and treats.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the big man himself, Santa Claus, arrives on Main Street at 10:30 a.m. to greet kids of all ages (free). Also on Saturday, the Ferndale Community Choir performs its 47th annual Christmas Celebration in Song at 7:30 p.m. at the Ferndale Community Church (free), with encore performances at Ferndale's Church of the Assumption on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. (free), and at Christ Episcopal Church in Eureka on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. (free).

The festivities continue on Sunday, Dec. 4 with the Portuguese Linguiça and Beans Dinner at the Portuguese Hall from 4 to 7 p.m. ($12, $6 kids 6-12). Stay for Sunday's main event, the Christmas Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m. (free), a chance to gather and enjoy live music, cookies and cocoa as the enormous spruce at the end of Main Street lights up the night and everyone's faces.

— Kali Cozyris