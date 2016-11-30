Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum

It's the holiday season and you know what that means. The rowdy revelers at the Arcata Playhouse have added an extra shot to their nog and extra merry into Merry Christmas with their annual holiday productions. Always lively, original and hilarious, the shows provide the fun, laughter and merriment that we need now more than ever. And so it is with the Playhouse's latest production Jack and the Holiday Beans, a "family fun musical romp for the holidays," playing Thursdays through Saturdays, Dec. 1 through 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. ($12, $10 students/Playhouse members, $8 kids 12 and under).

Gather up the family for this madcap take on the fairy tale favorite where Jack sells his beloved cow for beans. And all your local favorites are in this one: James Peck, Amy Tetzlaff, Sarah Peters, Alyssa Hughlett, David Ferney, Kit Mann, Jaqueline Dandeneau and the Blue Lake Community Choir. There'll be special guests nightly, including No Limits Dance, Arcata Interfaith Gospel Choir, Sam McNeill's Academy Fiddlers, Tisha Sloan, Bandamonium, Dell'Arte Students, Shoshanna and more.

Performed in English pantomime style with campy characters, wild costumes and audience participation, the show carries on the Playhouse tradition of entertaining the whole family with humor and heart. Written by the cast and directed by James Peck with lighting by David Ferney, set by Lush Newton and live music by Tim Randles, Jack and the Holiday Beans is sure to raise your holiday spirits sky-high and keep 'em there for a while.

— Kali Cozyris