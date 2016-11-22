Haul out the Holly

They're here. Faster than they came last year, it seems, the holidays are back. Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas, those seasonal siblings, are at our door with casseroles and kids in tow, ready or not. Thankfully, Old Town's got its tinsel together. The picturesque assemblage of shops and restaurants ushers in the most wonderful time of the year with events to get you into the holiday spirit.

On Thursday, Nov. 24, make a withdrawal from the old calorie bank before the big meal at the Turkey Trot, a 3-mile walk/run through Old Town starting at 9 a.m. at the Gazebo; late registration at 7:30 a.m. at Old Town Coffee & Chocolates ($10, $20 with shirt).

Santa swings into town via fire truck on Friday, Nov. 25 for photo ops with the tiny tots from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Gazebo (free).

On Saturday, Nov. 26, leave the Big Box craziness behind and make local businesses your target. Small Business Saturday, the kinder, gentler shopping experience, takes place all day throughout Old Town and downtown. DJ KEv plays holiday music at the Gazebo from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Santa's back from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also on Saturday, bundle up for the Snowball Drop, a human-made blizzard with hundreds of snowballs (ping pong balls good for discounts, gifts and/or giveaways at local businesses), gently floating down to waiting shoppers after being shot out of a "snowball cannon" at 11:30 a.m. sharp – at the Gazebo (free).

— Kali Cozyris