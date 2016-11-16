T-Day in T-Minus 7, 6, 5 ...

Thanksgiving is a week away, and if you haven't started already, it's time to prepare. No, I don't mean putting on your suit of armor and heading to WinCo for skillful cart maneuvering and last-can-of-green-beans battling (it's a thing). I'm talking about getting your body in shape for gluttony's biggest day. Your stomach's not going to stretch itself. Thankfully, there are a couple of events to prime you for all the prime rib, turkey, ham, rolls, potatoes, casseroles and pie in your near future.

First is Taste of the Holidays on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Arcata Community Center ($30). Eat and mingle at this popular kick-off to the holiday season hosted by Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise. Sink your teeth into some of Humboldt's finest offerings from local food-producers like Cypress Grove Cheese, Los Bagels, Tomaso's, North Coast Co-Op, Bless my Soul Café, Blackberry Bramble, Ramones, Wildberries and more.

Next up is the Manila Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Saturday, Nov. 19 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Manila Community Center (free). Consider it a delicious dress(ing) rehearsal for your own family gathering or a chance to eat, drink and not discuss politics with fellow community members — without the hassle of cooking and cleaning. Although volunteering to help feed others at another event is a great way to pay it forward.

— Kali Cozyris