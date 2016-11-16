Stand up for the Sacred

If the movement happening at Standing Rock has been calling to you but you can't make it there, or if you want to know more about what's taking place and lend your voice, join with others in solidarity and support at Humboldt Stands with Standing Rock on Nov. 19 from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Mateel Community Center ($25, $20 advance, free for kids under 12).

Hosted by Fraktal Productions and Burningleaf Productions, this benefit raises funds and awareness supporting actions against the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock, North Dakota. The event features speakers from the Hoopa, Yurok and Karuk tribes who have been on the front lines at Standing Rock, as well as a live feed and dialogue from Thomas Joseph II, a Hoopa tribal member on site. Donating their time and talents are performers Recycled Youth with music by Govinda, Marjo Lak, Cold Blue Water, Irie Rockers and the Altar Tones. There is also a silent auction, slide show and a dinner of vegetarian or meat tacos, or salmon available for purchase, as well as a full bar.

Cash raised at the event will go toward feeding and helping with legal challenges for people who are fighting to protect water, the environment, human rights and religious freedom. There is something you can do right here in Humboldt: Come out to the Mateel and stand up for Standing Rock.

— Kali Cozyris