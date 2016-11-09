Remembrance and Reflection

Looking for a place to honor our war heroes past and present, and pay your respects for their patriotism, service and sacrifice? There are a few events happening locally where you can tip your hat this Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

The Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka, in partnership with the city of Eureka, hosts a Veterans Day Observance and Program at 11 a.m. at the Adorni Center (free). The event features music by Humboldt Harmonaires, the Eureka High School Symphonic Band and Limited Edition, and the Humboldt Highlanders Pipe Band, with a keynote address by Kelly Stevens of the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Eureka VA Clinic.

From 2 to 3 p.m., the 12th annual Veterans Day Tribute at Fortuna Veterans Hall/Memorial Building (free) honors all veterans and their families with a color guard, patriotic songs and refreshments, and features Wendy Lestina, speaking from the perspective of veterans' families.

Humboldt County Veterans are invited to "Remember Everyone Deployed" by wearing a red shirt to the R.E.D. Shirt BBQ on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Eureka Veterans Clinic (free). Vets can enjoy burgers, hot dogs and sides while getting information and support.

And Sequoia Park Zoo is celebrating veterans by having a Veterans Day Free Community Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (free). Say hi to the resident bald eagles and if you see veterans or active duty members, thank them for their service.

— Kali Cozyris