Thursday, November 3, 2016

Keeping it Wild

Once a year, the Environmental Protection Information Center rolls out one big party — a fundraiser for lasting protection and restorations of Northwest California's forested ecosystem, the EPIC Fall Celebration. This year's celebration, taking place Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Mateel Community Center, is the organization's 39th and promises to be one for the books ($60 dinner and music, $20 music only).

The evening starts with specialty cocktails and an all-vegetarian, locally-sourced gourmet dinner catered by Uniquely Yours. Local favorite, Joanne Rand will perform on stage as guests dine and converse. During dessert (chocolate terrine with ganache sauce or a vegan chocolate mousse, anyone?), Greg King, a stalwart of the environmental movement who is credited with discovering and naming the Headwaters Forest, will be presented with the Sempervirens Lifetime Achievement Award for Environmental Activism.

Then, at 8:30 p.m., get down with festival favorites Woven Roots and Object Heavy. Dance to WR's roots reggae — mind the staff — and the soulful sounds of Object Heavy with its funky, bluesy, hip-hop beats.

The event also boasts a silent auction featuring many locally hand-crafted art and wares. So drop some dollars down in SoHum for a good cause.


