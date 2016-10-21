The Ghouls Next Door

click to enlarge Submitted

Halloween is a time for dressing up or taking it off — depending on the party. And sometimes it's about dressing up and taking it off. Get ready for the latter. Va Va Voom Revue is bringing the boo (m) to the Eureka Theater Saturday, Oct. 22 with its scintillating Halloween show, Ghouls Night Out ($25 premiere seats, $15 general). Doors open at 8 p.m. for cocktails and mingling. Get your howl on at 9 p.m. when the house lights go down and the stage lights come up.

The show features not only the bewitching ladies of Va Va Voom, but special guests, costume contests (go on, toss on a tassel or two), games, a 50/50 raffle and other vampy fun. Joining the show are the baddest asses in the biz, Grrrlz 2 Men, the dashing Justin Cider and the sultry hip shakers of Tribal Oasis Bellydance. Keeping things smooth all night long is emcee, Mr. Drag King Humboldt himself, Hugh Johnson. And perhaps the best part of the evening? A special calendar sneak peek of Pinups and Pooches, which benefits the Companion Animal Foundation. Mrrow.

Advance tickets will save you a few bones ($20 premiere, $12 general). Get them at Good Relations, Annex 39 and Old Growth Tattoo. The event is 21 and over.