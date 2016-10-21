Shake, Señora

click to enlarge Thinkstock

Love to dance? Love Halloween and/or Dead of the Dead, but can't wait any longer to twirl your skirts or tailcoats? Then don't miss USA Dance's October dance event, a Día de los Muertos-themed evening Saturday, Oct. 22 at Redwood Raks ($10, $5 USA Dance members/seniors/students w/ID). Doors open at 6 p.m. with a merengue dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. followed by Latin dancing until 10 p.m.

Swing your sugar and shake your skulls at this Day of the Dead dance party, put on by the Humboldt chapter of USA Dance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality and the quantity of ballroom dancing in the country. We've got a pretty active chapter here that offers frequent events that feature a lesson followed by dancing. Everyone is welcome whether they have dance experience or not, to dance or just spectate. Sometimes it's a pleasure just to watch the smooth moves of couples on the floor, and October's evening's exhibition of lively merengue should be especially fun. Halloween/Day of the Dead dress is encouraged (but not required) and sugar skull face-painting is offered and included with entry fee (although tips are appreciated). So shake, rattle and roll in your best bone suits.