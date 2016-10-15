click to enlarge Submitted

How you feeling? LatinoNet's 10th annual Spanish language health fair, Festejando Nuestra Salud/Celebrating Our Health, takes place Sunday, Oct. 16 at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds from noon to 4 p.m. (free).

Presented by The Latino Community Providers' Network, an organization working to improve the quality of life for Spanish-speaking families of the North Coast, the fair offers free health screenings and information as well as free lunch, cultural music and dance, kids' activities and more.

Families can connect with Humboldt County resource providers offering information about health care and senior and children's health services, as well as take advantage of free cholesterol and blood glucose testing, flu vaccinations, children's eye exams and dental screenings. Representatives from CalFresh will also be on hand to sign up eligible families.

In addition to the free health resources, there's plenty of fun on hand. Face painting, arts and crafts, pony rides and bounce houses for the kids, and musical entertainment provided by La Nueva Ilusión Grupo Musical and DJ Kaide. Visitors can also try their luck in a raffle with great prizes.

The event is part of several activities planned for Binational Health Week, from Oct. 3 to Oct. 18. For more information, go to www.binationalhealthweek.org. For more information on LatinoNet, visit www.latinonet.org or call 532-4256.