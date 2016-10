click to enlarge Buster Keaton

OK. Enough of all that scary stuff. The ArMack Silent Film Festival promises an evening of old-fashioned film fun with showings of Buster Keaton's The Haunted House (1921) and Charlie Chaplin's The Adventurer (1917), featuring live sound effects and orchestral soundtrack ($5). Performances run Oct. 13-14 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 15 at 2 and 7 p.m. at McKinleyville High School, and Oct. 27-28 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Arcata High School Fine Arts Center.