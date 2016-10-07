Cheer the Walking Dead

click to enlarge Mark McKenna

A zombie family out for a stroll. That's quality time.

Last Saturday's Zombie Walk jump started the Halloween season with its third annual lurch and drag through Eureka's Old Town by a small army of the undead. Fake blood enthusiasts of all ages, from toddlers with barely enough teeth to gnaw the living to adults with serious makeup skills, groaned and dragged their decaying corpses from the Humboldt County Courthouse to Old Town as the Arts Alive crowds looked on in amusement/horror. Photographer Mark McKenna followed along, capturing the gory stroll with nary a scratch. But don't worry — if he starts to turn, we'll put him down. Promise.