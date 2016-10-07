A+E Blog

Friday, October 7, 2016

Frivolity / Fun

Cheer the Walking Dead

Fri, Oct 7, 2016

Last Saturday's Zombie Walk jump started the Halloween season with its third annual lurch and drag through Eureka's Old Town by a small army of the undead. Fake blood enthusiasts of all ages, from toddlers with barely enough teeth to gnaw the living to adults with serious makeup skills, groaned and dragged their decaying corpses from the Humboldt County Courthouse to Old Town as the Arts Alive crowds looked on in amusement/horror. Photographer Mark McKenna followed along, capturing the gory stroll with nary a scratch. But don't worry — if he starts to turn, we'll put him down. Promise.

Zombie Walk 2016
Comments

