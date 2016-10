click to enlarge Photo by Evan Wisheropp

Lurking around an old mill at night is creepy enough, but add cleavers, liches and deranged lunatics and you've got a night of total terror. Don't miss the Haunted Mill Tour at Blue Ox Millworks every Friday and Saturday from 7 to midnight, Oct. 7-29, with an additional night of scares on Oct. 31 ($12). No kids under 13. No kidding.