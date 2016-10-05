Fright Nights

Say goodbye to summer, the season of darkness is upon us. To celebrate, the Eureka Theater wants you to get your freak on every Friday night in October at its Frightful Friday Flix series.

The sequence of screamers opens in the nick of time with Tim Burton's ultra-stylish, unflinching take on Stephen Sondheim's bloody opera Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Friday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ($5). It stars Burton's favorite dark and creepy leading actors, Johnny Depp (in the title role) and Helena Bonham Carter.

click to enlarge Sweeney Todd

Next up is a special Robo-Cat's Horror Theater presentation of John Carpenter's Christine, playing Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ($5). Hosted by the one-and-only T. Great Razooly and featuring prizes and special features to be announced, this one is sure to send your fear of possessed and obsessed inanimate objects into overdrive.

Phantasm, a low-budget indie film that went on to receive acclaim and gain a strong fan following, is digitally remastered and ready to give you nightmares about sinister small-town morticians with God complexes and arsenals of dead bodies at their disposal (never a good thing) on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ($5). This showing features a live talk and Q&A with special guest Roberto Quezada, the film's assistant editor and visual consultant.

And capping off the freaky Friday fun is the ultimate cult classic and audience participation midnight movie champion, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ($5). Tease out your Magenta hair, grab some thick-rimmed nerd glasses and prepare to swoon over Tim Curry's iconic legs and lips. Let's do the Time Warp again.