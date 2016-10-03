Inside and Outside the Lines

click to enlarge Mark McKenna

Work in progress.

Saturday's annual Pastels on the Plaza event, benefiting North Coast Children's Services, brought out artists, dabblers and kids of all ages to draw and view vibrant sidewalk masterpieces. The Arcata Plaza was ringed with sponsored squares and rainbow-stained fingers. Photographer Mark McKenna was on the plaza (and up on the firetruck ladder) getting shots of the art and artists before it all washed away.