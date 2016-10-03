A+E Blog

Monday, October 3, 2016

Art / Frivolity / Fun

Inside and Outside the Lines

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 4:48 PM

click to enlarge Work in progress. - MARK MCKENNA
  • Mark McKenna
  • Work in progress.

Saturday's annual Pastels on the Plaza event, benefiting North Coast Children's Services, brought out artists, dabblers and kids of all ages to draw and view vibrant sidewalk masterpieces. The Arcata Plaza was ringed with sponsored squares and rainbow-stained fingers. Photographer Mark McKenna was on the plaza (and up on the firetruck ladder) getting shots of the art and artists before it all washed away. 

Pastels 2016
Pastels 2016

Pastels 2016

By Mark McKenna

The Last Days of the Budget Motel

