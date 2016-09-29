Season of the Witch

click to enlarge

If you can't keep it together and wait for Halloween (we all have that one friend), throw on some heels and drag the season of Samhain out of the closet Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. for Hedwig & the Angry Inch playing at the Eureka Theater ($5). The story about a transgender/genderqueer punk rock singer seeking forgiveness and self-acceptance brings back bawdy, kick-ass glam rock with a message to fill the void left by Bowie's early departure.

Looking for something a little lighter but still a scream? Feed your appetite for high camp horror with 1986's Little Shop of Horrors, showing Saturday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. at the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts ($5). This musical about a demanding plant from outer space that lives off the blood/flesh of humans (we all have that plant, too) features a fantastic '50s/'60s Motown and rock soundtrack and sees Steve Martin as a sadistic, leather-clad dentist.

Later on Saturday, dab on a little Neosporin and join the horde of undead at the Humboldt County Courthouse at 5:30 p.m. for Zombie Walk II (free). Drag yourself along the streets of Old Town with this oozing monster squad during Arts Alive! and scare the living daylights out of the living. The best part, ye of the costume cadre? You still have 30 more days of this.