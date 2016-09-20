Tuesday, September 20, 2016
All Species, All the Time
Posted
By Mark Larson
on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 12:38 PM
Mark Larson
Local puppet master James Hildebrandt, of Arcata, led the All Species Parade with an avian creation.
The Same Old People's 43rd annual North Country Fair continued on Sunday with a large crowd gathered to watch the All Species Parade. It featured the Arcata Playhouse’s large and small creatures and a wide mix of puppets and other life forms marching twice around the plaza. Attendees also checked out performances by local bands and dancers, along with a large array of food, jewelry and clothing vendors.
Two new additions to the festival this year included a zero-waste kids’ craft zone sponsored by SCRAP Humboldt and a Wellness Row of information tents featuring community health information, tea samples, massage and yoga.
