Tuesday, September 20, 2016

All Species, All the Time

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016

click to enlarge Local puppet master James Hildebrandt, of Arcata, led the All Species Parade with an avian creation. - MARK LARSON
  • Mark Larson
  • Local puppet master James Hildebrandt, of Arcata, led the All Species Parade with an avian creation.
The Same Old People's 43rd annual North Country Fair continued on Sunday with a large crowd gathered to watch the All Species Parade. It featured the Arcata Playhouse’s large and small creatures and a wide mix of puppets and other life forms marching twice around the plaza. Attendees also checked out performances by local bands and dancers, along with a large array of food, jewelry and clothing vendors.
Two new additions to the festival this year included a zero-waste kids’ craft zone sponsored by SCRAP Humboldt and a Wellness Row of information tents featuring community health information, tea samples, massage and yoga.

North Country Fair 2016 Day 2
By Mark Larson

