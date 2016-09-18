Sunday, September 18, 2016
Samba and Sunshine
By Mark Larson
on Sun, Sep 18, 2016 at 4:00 PM
Mark Larson
Belly dancers performed in the Samba Parade and the Ya Habibi Dance Company danced later on the plaza lawn at the North Country Fair on Saturday.
The two-day 43rd annual North Country Fair got off to a bright start on a warm, sunny Saturday on the Arcata Plaza. Organized by the Same Old People since 1974, the zero-waste, family-friendly festival features 170 art and craft vendors, three music and entertainment stages, local food booths and activities for children. Members of Trillium Dance and Samba da Alegria led a lively Samba Parade in the afternoon. Add a little rhythm and shine to your day with the slideshow below.
