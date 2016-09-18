Sunday, September 18, 2016
Minor Affair
click to enlarge
-
Mark McKenna
-
The crowd beneath the lit marquee at the Minor's reopening.
On Friday night, after a furious round of renovations
, the Minor Theatre opened again in Arcata with a black-tie celebration and a night of local independent films. After a decade of corporate ownership, the movie house is in the hands of Josh Neff and partner Merrick McKinlay, who promise a steady schedule of independent, foreign and mainstream movies alike. The theater, first completed in 1914, is the oldest surviving multi-reel feature film theater in the U.S. And now you can get a beer there. Photographer Mark McKenna was cruising the lobby and photographing the swells in their finery. Put your tux on and enjoy his slideshow of the festivities.
