Sunday, September 18, 2016

Minor Affair

click to enlarge The crowd beneath the lit marquee at the Minor's reopening. - MARK MCKENNA
  • The crowd beneath the lit marquee at the Minor's reopening.

On Friday night, after a furious round of renovations, the Minor Theatre opened again in Arcata with a black-tie celebration and a night of local independent films. After a decade of corporate ownership, the movie house is in the hands of Josh Neff and partner Merrick McKinlay, who promise a steady schedule of independent, foreign and mainstream movies alike. The theater, first completed in 1914, is the oldest surviving multi-reel feature film theater in the U.S. And now you can get a beer there. Photographer Mark McKenna was cruising the lobby and photographing the swells in their finery. Put your tux on and enjoy his slideshow of the festivities.
Minor Theatre Opening
By Jennifer Fumiko Cahill and Mark McKenna

