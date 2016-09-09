Summer Send-off

click to enlarge Submitted

Wrap up the sweetness of summer at an outdoor gathering with good friends, great food, fun beverages and live music. You've got two high-stepping parties in the greenery this week. Pick your pleasure and dress accordingly.

First up is Barntini! Martinis in the Barn, the annual benefit for the Jacoby Creek Land Trust and the Humboldt Wildlife Care Center at Kokte Ranch and Nature Preserve on Friday, Sept. 9 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. ($35, $30 advance). Sip on Dutch and Dewey vodka martinis, enjoy the taco bar with home-made tortillas, Kokte Ranch grassfed beef and all the fixin's, and oysters poppin on the grill around a fire. A silent auction, dancing and music by the Honkey Tonk Detours round out the evening.

Down the highway a stretch on Saturday, Sept. 10 is the sixth annual Garden Gala at Humboldt Botanical Garden from 1 to 5 p.m. ($60, $50 for members, $50, $40 advance, free for children under 12). The fragrant and fancy garden is the perfect setting for an afternoon of barbecue, wine, pizza and root-beer floats, all to the music of Vintage Soul. Bring the kids to remind them that discovering a butterfly or a beetle is just as exciting as catching a Pokémon.

See, saying goodbye to summer isn't that bad.