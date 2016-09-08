Let it Ride

We're cool here on the coast. And what's cooler than classic cars or motorcycles? It seems like there's a car show, expo, ride, run, show, shine or swap happening more times on our calendar than in most places.

One of the coolest of cool things we do is Cruz'n Eureka. The fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods kicks off its three-day run with the Eureka Napa Poker Run on Thursday, Sept. 8 starting at the Red Lion Hotel at 6 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 9, there's a full day of car ogling and cruising starting with a Show and Shine on Commercial Street between Fourth and Fifth in Eureka from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free). At 5:30 p.m., catch the cars lining up under Samoa Bridge before the Cruz' through Old Town at 6 p.m. (free). Close out the day with the coolest dude to strap on a duty belt and slap a siren on top of his car when Steve McQueen stars in Bullitt at the Eureka Theater at 7:30 p.m. (price TBA). Saturday, Sept. 10 is the Cruz'n Eureka Car Show in Old Town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (free). Stick around to see who takes home trophies at the Car Show Awards at the gazebo at 3 p.m. (free).

Fans of two-wheeling action can check out the Moto Envy Show, a bike show and slow race hosted by and at the Black Lightning Motorcycle Café on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 3 to 7 p.m. (free). Drool over the sweet rides and vote for the best in categories like café, vintage, sport/racer, vintage racer, custom, rat, daily rider and more. Basically, whichever bike is envied most wins. Cool.